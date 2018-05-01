News

Report ranks Washington sixth most fun state

Posted: May 01, 2018 01:41 PM PDT

WalletHub released a report Tuesday on 2018's Most Fun States in America, and Washington ranked sixth.

The report compiled the list based off of which states offered the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment. The data ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

Washington ranked seventh in the Entertainment and Recreation category, and eighth in the Nightlife category.

You can find the full list here.

