Report ranks Washington sixth most fun state
WalletHub released a report Tuesday on 2018's Most Fun States in America, and Washington ranked sixth.
The report compiled the list based off of which states offered the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment. The data ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.
Source: WalletHub
Washington ranked seventh in the Entertainment and Recreation category, and eighth in the Nightlife category.
You can find the full list here.
