Report: Permanent rides not recommended for Riverfront Park

Adding permanent amusement rides to the revamped Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane would not be a fiscally responsible decision and could put the Spokane Parks Fund at financial risk, according to a report commissioned by the city.

In designing the north bank of the park, the city was exploring the idea of adding permanent amusement rides, similar to the ones removed from the pavilion as the park renovation got underway. According to the report, only a small minority of people wanted rides in the park year-round.

The survey looked at families in the Spokane area within a certain income level who had children of a certain age. The survey revealed that more people from outside the area favored the rides complex and that the need for such rides is currently being met by Silverwood Theme Park. Also, that a rides complex would deduct 20 or more parking spaces from the north bank, resulting in a loss of nearly $30,000 a year.

In factoring in the survey results and other information, the study concluded that the rides complex would not even break even and could result in a loss of $743,585 over 20 years.

The study looked at the history of these amusement rides in Spokane over the years. One group advocating for permanent rides points to the financial success between 1982 and 1995. But, the study points out that there were far fewer entertainment option for families back then. Most of the time of the financial success was after Natatorium Park closed and before Silverwood Theme Park opened.

The study concluded that the north bank of the park is underutilized and points to a planned Great Floods Regional Playground as a way to reach families looking for entertainment for their children; the playground fits better into the park's master plan.

The study also said using the bank to host a traveling carnival in the two weeks before the county fair circuit could bring in families and revenue to the park.

The park board was scheduled to review this recommendation Monday morning. You can read the entire report here as part of Monday's park board agenda.