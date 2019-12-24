SEATTLE, Wash. - Running back Marshawn Lynch will return to play for the Seattle Seahawks, according to a tweet from NFL insider Adam Schefter. Lynch played for Seattle between 2010 and 2017 before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders.

Schefter reports the deal between Lynch and the Seahawks is for this year only, including the last regular season game and postseason.

The Hawks were out of running backs following the announcement Chris Carson and CJ Procise were done for the season. Earlier this morning the team reportedly signed another former running back, Robert Turbin to the team. The Seahawks take on The San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Beastmode officially is back in Seattle. Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks have an agreement, and Seattle has a new RB to line up against SF during Sunday night's NFC-West-deciding showdown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019