News

REPORT: Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks

By:

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 08:44 PM PST

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 08:44 PM PST

SEATTLE, Wash. -  Running back Marshawn Lynch will return to play for the Seattle Seahawks, according to a tweet from NFL insider Adam Schefter. Lynch played for Seattle between 2010 and 2017 before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders. 
Schefter reports the deal between Lynch and the Seahawks is for this year only, including the last regular season game and postseason. 
The Hawks were out of running backs following the announcement Chris Carson and CJ Procise were done for the season. Earlier this morning the team reportedly signed another former running back, Robert Turbin to the team. The Seahawks take on The San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. 


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS