Report: Hanford facility at risk of releasing radioactive contamination

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A new report warns that a huge facility on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state is at risk of releasing radioactive contamination into the environment the longer it remains standing.

The Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant was built in 1956 and is heavily contaminated after being used to help produce plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program.

The Tri-City Herald reports that a final decision on how to clean up and tear down the plant is not expected until about 2032.

The U.S. Department of Energy conducted a new evaluation of what to do in the meantime. It concluded the best option is to spend about $218 million to remove hazards, prepare the main processing building for demolition and demolish two attached annexes.

Hanford is located near Richland, Washington.

