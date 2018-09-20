Rep. McMorris Rodgers, challenger Brown square off in first of several debates

SPOKANE, Wash. - Both candidates vying for Washington's 5th congressional district shared the same stage Wednesday night for the first time.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and candidate Lisa Brown answered a variety of questions affecting voters in eastern Washington in front of a packed crowd at the Bong Crosby Theater.

HEALTHCARE

CMR - "I am concerned about that so many in Eastern Washington continue today to have double digit premium increases. Families and small business owners - that's not fair..."

LB - "Repeal and replace is a political slogan, it is not a solution for healthcare. And as I have traveled throughout Eastern Washington, it's either the unwillingness or the inability of Congress to take on the cost of healthcare and the cost of prescription drugs that has most insecure about their future..."

FIXING THE VETERAN'S ADMINISTRATION

CMR - "My office, every week we are helping 30-40 veterans they contact me needing help..."

LB - "If 30 or 40 veterans are contacting [CMR's] office a week, the system is not working..."

GROWING AND SUSTAINING THE US ECONOMY

CMR "Just two years ago, people like president Obama were saying the economy was tapped out, that it couldn't grow anymore, that we had to get used to the new normal, and today we have more people - more job openings than people on unemployment.."

ADDRESSING THE NATION'S DEFICIT

LB - "This congress, in the last 11 months, has engaged in the most fiscally irresponsible policy in our nation's history..."

ROBERT MUELLER'S INVESTIGATION INTO RUSSIAN MEDDLING IN US ELECTION

CMR - "I definitely think we need to know what the truth is, there's been a lot of allegations but there's yet to be evidence. I think Mueller needs to finish this investigation as soon as possible..."

LB - "The issue is not how fast is wraps up, the issue is getting the truth out there and there have been indictments and there are probably more to come..."

EVOLUTION

CMR - "The account that I believe is the one in the Bible. That God created the world in 7 days..."

LB - "I believe in science..."

GUN CONTROL

CMR - "What we need to do is focus on insuring that those weapons do not get into the hands of those who should not..."

LB - "This congress is not doing its job to improve school safety and reduce gun violence..."