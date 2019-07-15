Rep. McMorris Rodgers calls Trump's tweets about Democratic congresswomen 'wrong'

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers on Monday called President Trump’s tweets attacking Democratic congresswomen “wrong.”

McMorris Rodgers, who is the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress, released the following statement:

“The President’s tweets yesterday were wrong and distract from the discourse we’re having in this country about socialism. Freedom-loving Americans will win this debate with the facts, not personal attacks: Capitalism has done more to lift people out of poverty and raise the standard of living than any other economic system in the world.” -- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)

On Sunday, the president made a false statement by implying several Democratic congresswomen were not natural-born American citizens. He suggested, “they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The tweets drew widespread scrutiny, with many calling them racist.

Though the president did not directly name anyone in the tweets, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley responded on Twitter.

All four of the congresswomen have been outspoken about the president’s immigration policies and have condemned the conditions of border detention facilities.

Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US Citizens. Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the US when she was young. She became a citizen in 2000.