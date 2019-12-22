Rep. Matt Shea responds to investigative report, hints at 'huge announcements' to come

Ted S. Warren/AP

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea responded to a report accusing him of domestic terrorism on Saturday, calling it a "sham investigation."

The report, released by Rampart Group earlier in the week, concluded that Shea poses a "present and growing threat of risk to others through political violence."

In a post to Facebook Saturday, Shea called out the credibility of the report's author, saying "This is subjective opinion of a paid operative who does not share my political views."

"It is not coincidence that the report was released a day after the impeachment vote," Shea said, going on to compare the two investigations.

Shea concluded his statement by telling readers to look forward to "huge announcements" coming sometime in the following week.

Not long after the report was released Thursday, Shea was suspended from the House Republican caucus and removed from his position on the House Environment Committee.

Several local leaders also called for his resignation, to which he responded, saying, "I will not back down."

The full report has been referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI.