Rep. Matt Shea refuses to resign, but could he be removed from office?

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined other local leaders in calling for Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea’s resignation on Friday.

Her call comes after the release of 180-page investigative report which accuses Shea of participating in domestic terrorism.

The report was conducted by the Rampart Group at the request of the Washington State House of Representatives, and concluded that Shea poses a "present and growing threat of risk to others through political violence."

Not long after the report was released, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox sent out a tweet, saying Shea should resign.

“I support and agree with Rep. J.T. Wilcox’s decision regarding Rep. Matt Shea. I believe Rep. Wilcox is doing the right thing for the Republican caucus,” said McMorris Rodgers. “I have repeatedly condemned extremism, no matter its source, and have made clear the violence it inspires has no place here Eastern Washington.”

As prominent Republicans call for Shea’s resignation, it has many wondering what the next steps will be.

Washington and Idaho are two of the 19 states that can recall an elected official, though only one Washington state lawmaker has ever been removed from office in 130 years of the state legislature.

Much like the impeachment of a president in the United States, removing a lawmaker from office would require a two-thirds majority vote.

Washington citizens could recall an elected official, but it requires a certain amount of petitions signed by voters.

Shea could also be removed if he is charged and convicted of a felony.

The full report has been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

4 News Now went to Shea’s office and reached out for comment on Friday, but they didn’t get back to us.