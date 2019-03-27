Rep. Matt Shea hopes to abolish abortion with proposed bill

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Republican State Representative Matt Shea introduced a bill that aims to abolish abortion within Washington State.

Shea, who has held the 4th legislative district seat since 2008, introduced the bill to the House Healthcare and Wellness Committee on Thursday, March 21.

House Bill 2154 proposes that unborn children receive the same rights and privileges as any

human person, beginning from the moment of fertilization.

The bill also calls for the compliance of all state officials and agencies, referring to the

Declaration of Independence and a human’s inalienable right to life.

The proposed bill states that anyone who receives an abortion will be held accountable for manslaughter in the first degree, which is considered a Class A felony in Washington state.

