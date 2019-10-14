REO Speedwagon to play at Northern Quest in January
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - REO Speedwagon is heading to town!
The rock band will take the stage at Northern Quest's Pend Oreille Pavilion in January.
The group will play on January 30 and will be in town for one night only.
JUST ANNOUNCED! REO Speedwagon is taking our stage in the Pend Oreille Pavilion on January 30, 2020.— Northern Quest (@NorthernQuest) October 14, 2019
Camas Club presale begins 10/17 at 6am.
Public on sale begins 10/18 at 9am.https://t.co/h3v7jE08RB pic.twitter.com/qyz0CuKOmG
Tickets range from $59 to $89. Camas Club members can get their tickets starting October 17 at 6 a.m. Public tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 18.
