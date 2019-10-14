REO Speedwagon to play at Northern Quest in January

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - REO Speedwagon is heading to town!

The rock band will take the stage at Northern Quest's Pend Oreille Pavilion in January.

The group will play on January 30 and will be in town for one night only.

Camas Club presale begins 10/17 at 6am.

Camas Club presale begins 10/17 at 6am.

Public on sale begins 10/18 at 9am.

Tickets range from $59 to $89. Camas Club members can get their tickets starting October 17 at 6 a.m. Public tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 18.

