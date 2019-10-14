News

REO Speedwagon to play at Northern Quest in January

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 08:11 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:12 AM PDT

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - REO Speedwagon is heading to town! 

The rock band will take the stage at Northern Quest's Pend Oreille Pavilion in January. 

The group will play on January 30 and will be in town for one night only. 

Tickets range from $59 to $89. Camas Club members can get their tickets starting October 17 at 6 a.m. Public tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 18. 

