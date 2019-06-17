News

Remembering ISP Trooper Linda Huff 21 years after her death

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:23 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 11:30 AM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Monday is a somber day for many in the Coeur d'Alene. Every year on June 17, the community mourns fallen Trooper Linda Huff. 

Trooper Huff was a member of the Idaho State Police whose life was taken too soon. On June 17, 1998, she was killed in the line of duty when a gunman showed up on his bike at the ISP headquarters in Coeur d'Alene and opened fire in the parking lot. 

 

 

Trooper Huff was on her way to her patrol car when the gunman confronted her. She fired back, until her gun ran out of ammunition. She was shot 17 times, the last one as she lay dying on the ground. 

Huff was 33 years old when she died. She was a mother of three and married to Trooper Chad Huff, now the Sheriff of Payette County. Huff was the first female law enforcement officer in Idaho to be killed while on duty. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS