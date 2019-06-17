Remembering ISP Trooper Linda Huff 21 years after her death

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Trooper Linda Huff was killed in the line of duty in 1998.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Monday is a somber day for many in the Coeur d'Alene. Every year on June 17, the community mourns fallen Trooper Linda Huff.

Trooper Huff was a member of the Idaho State Police whose life was taken too soon. On June 17, 1998, she was killed in the line of duty when a gunman showed up on his bike at the ISP headquarters in Coeur d'Alene and opened fire in the parking lot.

Today is the day that we remember one of our own, Trooper Linda Huff. Trooper Huff was shot and killed on June 17th in 1998, outside of the ISP D1 office in CDA. She was 33 years old, a mother to 3 children and married to fellow Trooper Chad Huff, now Sheriff of Payette County. pic.twitter.com/GweJuNGd24 — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) June 17, 2019

Trooper Huff was on her way to her patrol car when the gunman confronted her. She fired back, until her gun ran out of ammunition. She was shot 17 times, the last one as she lay dying on the ground.

Huff was 33 years old when she died. She was a mother of three and married to Trooper Chad Huff, now the Sheriff of Payette County. Huff was the first female law enforcement officer in Idaho to be killed while on duty.

