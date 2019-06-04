Remains of Spokane man missing since 2017 found near Kalispell

KALISPELL, Montana - Human remains found near Rose Crossing in Kalispell have been positively identified as Corey Michael Flannigan, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The 26-year-old went missing from the Spokane area in May 2017. The stolen vehicle Flannigan was driving was found crashed on Rose Crossing before he was reported missing. His last confirmed contact was on May 2 in the Kalispell area.

FCSO said the remains were found on April 4, 2019. An investigation was started that day and the remains were ultimately identified as those of Flannigan.

The case remains under investigation.

