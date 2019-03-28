Register for a free boater education class this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Marine Enforcement Unit will host a series of free boater education classes, which will give boaters the opportunity to obtain a Washington State Boater Education Card.
A Boater Education Card is required to operate a vessel with 15 or more horsepower. This law applies to Washington State residents operating vessels on Washington waterways.
According to the event's Facebook page, the classes will be held on the following days from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Training Center 6011 N. Chase Rd. in Otis Orchards:
- March 30
- April 20
- May 18
- June 8
- June 22
- July 13
- August 3
- September 7
Pre-registration for the classes is recommended.
