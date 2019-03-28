Register for a free boater education class this weekend

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Marine Enforcement Unit will host a series of free boater education classes, which will give boaters the opportunity to obtain a Washington State Boater Education Card.

A Boater Education Card is required to operate a vessel with 15 or more horsepower. This law applies to Washington State residents operating vessels on Washington waterways.

FREE Boater Education Classes begin this Saturday. A Washington State Boater Education Card is required to operate a vessel with 15 or more horsepower. More INFO: https://t.co/weU82aJPTW #SCSO #Spokane #SpokaneValley #CdA #Boating #BoaterEd pic.twitter.com/bwP12EVdyT — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) March 27, 2019

According to the event's Facebook page, the classes will be held on the following days from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Training Center 6011 N. Chase Rd. in Otis Orchards:

March 30

April 20

May 18

June 8

June 22

July 13

August 3

September 7

Pre-registration for the classes is recommended.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.