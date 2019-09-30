Record-breaking snowfall stuns the Inland Northwest

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest is bundling up after a record snowfall just days after the official start of fall.

Spokane saw nearly two inches of snow drop on Saturday, a record that has never been broken until now. Other parts of the region saw a whole lot more.

The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted out the snow totals from Sunday, revealing that parts of Stevens, Ferry and Okanogan County are seeing quite a lot of snow, as well as parts of North Idaho. Boyds, Washington seems to be the unluckiest of the bunch, with a whopping 14 inches of snow.

Here's a map of some of our heavier snow ❄️reports we've received as of 11 am today. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/e0zL7q5mWp — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 29, 2019

Additionally, NWS reported a slew of historical records for the early snowfall. The nearly two inches of snowfall in September is a first for Spokane, never before seen. The high temperature of 45 degrees was also the coldest high, beating the frigid 48 degrees recorded this same date in 1881.

If you like or love record setting weather this list should satiate your appetite for extreme weather. Here is a list of recent or soon to be broken records for Spokane. pic.twitter.com/p5sPq0kkG9 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 29, 2019

As for the future, the coldest high temperature for the month of September was 39 degrees, set on September 23, 1926. NWS predicts we will break this record.

There is also a freeze warning in place that will go into effect Monday, with three mornings expected at freezing or near-freezing temperatures.