Reckless, drunk driver crashes car, captured by Idaho State Police

LEWISTON, Idaho - Nez Perce County Deputies chased down a reckless driver on Friday.

Close to midnight, a Deputy tried to stop a speeding truck near the 2300 block of Grelle. It kept driving westbound before turning north on 15th Street, stopping at a residence on the block.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Johnathan Kinney, crashed into a parked car at the house. He got out and then walked into the house, quickly pursued by Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police and other Deputies arrived and took him into custody.

Kinney was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on multiple charges, with alcohol believed to have been a factor.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though the parked car sustained minor damages.