Recent dispute could delay Spokane's newest shelter form opening yet again

SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures expected to dip into the 20s overnight, the non-profit in charge of operating Spokane’s newest shelter says it may not open on Friday after all.

The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands are clashing yet again, this time over how many people can be in the shelter.

The warming center on South Cannon Street was initially scheduled to open on Friday, Jewels Helping Hands said earlier this week.

But the City’s decison to limit the shelter capacity to 49 people- which includes both clients and employees- has the non-profit up in arms.

Those people would have to stay on the first floor of the shelter. The second floor, where all the beds are, isn’t quite ready yet. That’s because the City still needs to put in fire exits.

Jewels Helping Hands said they don’t feel comfortable only opening the first floor because they feel it’s not safe or functional.

"Our plans and processes all involve utilizing both levels to have the most effective program,” said Tanya Riordan with Jewels Helping Hands.

Riordan said the non-profit offered to make the improvements so the shelter could open according to schedule.

In response, Kirsten Davis, communications manager with the City said:

“Because the City is the owner of the building we are required to use City contractors to make the improvements. When public funds are used a completely separate process happens and takes much more time than a private contractor process. The door is required to be completely replaced including the frame which will require asbestos testing. This information has been communicated to Jewels Helping Hands personnel more than once.”

The City says it’s on track and planning to have the second floor available the first or second week of December.

Jewels Helping Hands says they’re still figuring out if they will open on Friday.