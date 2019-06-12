Rathdrum man leads police on extensive chase, arrested with help of K9

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Police arrested a man wanted for several crimes on Tuesday, when he led them on an extensive chase through Rathdrum.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Devin R. Bischoff was involved in several crimes, including robbery, kidnapping, grand theft, battery of an officer, stalking and felony battery.

Bischoff eluded Idaho State Police and Rathdrum Police in an initial chase. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, as he was also suspected of stealing a car.

Members of the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force tracked him down a while later near his parent’s home on Diagonal Road and attempted a traffic stop. Bischoff got out of the car and fled on foot, but tracked to a trailer on the property by a K9.

Bischoff was arrested for the warrant and possession of stolen property.

According to a report, he had a criminal history in Kootenai County that dates back to 2006. His previous crimes include inattentive driving, cruelty to children, theft, and possession of controlled substances.

