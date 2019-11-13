News

Rain & snow gone for now: A dry Wednesday ahead

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 05:10 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 07:45 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The wet weather which came into the region Tuesday looks to be done for now. 

Wednesday will start right around freezing with some patchy fog, so watch for slick spots on your morning commute.

It should stay dry throughout the day with clouds and sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. 

The showers will return Friday afternoon before a drier weekend with temperatures staying just above average. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS