Rain & snow gone for now: A dry Wednesday ahead

SPOKANE, Wash. - The wet weather which came into the region Tuesday looks to be done for now.

Wednesday will start right around freezing with some patchy fog, so watch for slick spots on your morning commute.

It should stay dry throughout the day with clouds and sunshine and a high of 42 degrees.

The showers will return Friday afternoon before a drier weekend with temperatures staying just above average.