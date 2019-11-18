News

Rain, rain, go away! We're in store for more wet and cold weather

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 04:56 PM PST

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 06:28 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - We had some wet weather this morning, but the sun is peeking out and it looks like the rest of our afternoon and evening are looking dry!

Tomorrow night, however, we’re in for some more wet weather that will last into Tuesday -- so be careful on your morning commutes!

Colder temperatures and dry weather are expected Wednesday and all the way through into the weekend.

