Rain, rain, go away! We're in store for more wet and cold weather
SPOKANE, Wash. - We had some wet weather this morning, but the sun is peeking out and it looks like the rest of our afternoon and evening are looking dry!
Tomorrow night, however, we’re in for some more wet weather that will last into Tuesday -- so be careful on your morning commutes!
Colder temperatures and dry weather are expected Wednesday and all the way through into the weekend.
