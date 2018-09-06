Raid nets guns, drugs and rape suspect

RITZVILLE, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff deputies served a warrant near Othello Thursday morning and arrested six people.

Deputies also seized guns and drugs from the homes located in the 600 block of Saddle Rd.

Deputies arrested Juan Omar Gonzalez, 56, on Suspicion of Rape of a child 3rd, Suspicion of Rape 3rd, and Suspicion of Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Norma Esther Camacho-Ochoa, 18, was arrested on warrants from Adams and Grant counties.

Claudia Angelina Moreno Rodrigue, 37, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, Suspicion of Possession of controlled substance. Methamphetamine

Detectives also arrested Ashley Dawn Younger, 32, Emmanuel Ayala, 34, and Donald Christopher Terrell, 26 for various charges and arrest warrants.