Racist robocalls from Idaho target Florida gubernatorial candidate

Steve Cannon/AP Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination for Florida Governor.

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said Sunday that a robocall aimed at mocking his race was "deeply regrettable" as he took aim at his Republican opponent for saying Florida voters shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Gillum.

The 78-second message, narrated with racist dialect and cartoonish jungle noises, was sent out to Florida residents last week. The message was sponsored by The Road to Power, a white supremacist and anti-Semitic podcast hosted by Scott Rhodes of Sandpoint, Idaho.

A spokesman for Gillum's Republican opponent Ron DeSantis condemned the call, calling it "absolutely appalling and disgusting" and saying the campaign "will continue to focus solely on the issues that Floridians care about and uniting our state."

DeSantis faced criticism for saying voters should not "monkey this up" by electing Gillum last week during a Fox News appearance.