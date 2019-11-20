Race for Spokane Mayor comes down to 849 votes

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Tens of thousands of ballots are waiting to be processed at the Spokane County Elections Office.

SPOKANE, Wash. - With zero ballots left to count, results show both of Spokane's top races came down to less than 1,000 votes.

Mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart conceded the race on election night, just minutes after initial results showed him down by more than 1,800 votes. Now that all ballots have been processed, the race has narrowed: Woodward's lead has been cut to 849 votes, which is about one and one quarter percent.

The race for Spokane City Council President has done quite the opposite.

On election night-- and in the days that followed-- the race between Breen Beggs and Cindy Wendle was too close to call.

Wendle initially led by 784 votes but as more ballots were tallied, her advantage began to slip. Beggs took over the lead several days after election night, but it was still tight. At one point, the race was down to just seven votes.

Now, results show Beggs ended up winning by 957 votes.

Though the elections office reports zero ballots left to count, the results are not yet certified. Voters whose ballots were not able to be verified for signature irregularities have until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 to verify their signature. If this applies to you, you should have received a letter about the issues with your ballot.

Did you receive a letter saying your signature didn't match or you didn't sign your ballot envelope ✍️? You have until 4 PM on Nov. 25th to verify your signature with us. Check your ballot status and get what you need to make sure your vote counts at https://t.co/NxkmaHuysC pic.twitter.com/ydI6u5KtPv — Spokane County Elections (@SpoCoElections) November 20, 2019

Election results will be officially certified on Tuesday, Nov. 26.