Race for city council president narrows as new results come in

SPOKANE, Wash. - The race for Spokane's next city council president has narrowed yet again, but it's still too close to call.

New numbers show a 346-vote difference, with Breean Beggs catching up to his opponent Cindy Wendle to replace Ben Stuckart as city council president.

Different story for the city council president race as Beggs closes the gap from yesterday’s 851 vote defecit.



He now trails by 346 with another ballot count expected to be released around this time tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1UFLSawhVl — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) November 8, 2019

A second wave of results previously showed Wendle leading Beggs by 851 votes.

Election results won't be certified until Nov. 26.