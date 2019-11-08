News

Race for city council president narrows as new results come in

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 04:59 PM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:48 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The race for Spokane's next city council president has narrowed yet again, but it's still too close to call. 

New numbers show a 346-vote difference, with Breean Beggs catching up to his opponent Cindy Wendle to replace Ben Stuckart as city council president. 

A second wave of results previously showed Wendle leading Beggs by 851 votes.

Election results won't be certified until Nov. 26.

