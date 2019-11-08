Race for city council president narrows as new results come in
SPOKANE, Wash. - The race for Spokane's next city council president has narrowed yet again, but it's still too close to call.
New numbers show a 346-vote difference, with Breean Beggs catching up to his opponent Cindy Wendle to replace Ben Stuckart as city council president.
A second wave of results previously showed Wendle leading Beggs by 851 votes.
Election results won't be certified until Nov. 26.
