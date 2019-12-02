Race for Charity: the Jingle Bell Run returns to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater, tie some bells to your shoelaces and get ready to help end arthritis for good – The Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run is coming to Spokane this Saturday.
The Jingle Bell Run is the largest holiday-themed 5k race event in the nation, and all registration fees go to support arthritis research. The event takes place all across the country, and the Inland Northwest's run will take place Saturday, December 7 at Riverfront Park, at the Rotary Fountain.
Registration is $30, and the deadline is Friday, December 6. You can also donate and raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation, and even make team donations.
For more information, visit the Jingle Bell Run Inland Northwest website, or the Facebook event page.
Previous Story
Browne's Addition residents asked to move vehicles for leaf pickup crews
Next Story
Volunteers spend hours hand-spawning trout at Spokane Hatchery
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Browne's Addition residents asked to move vehicles for leaf pickup crews
- Volunteers spend hours hand-spawning trout at Spokane Hatchery
- 26-year-old vulnerable woman missing from Spokane Valley
- 4 News Now Extreme Team brings holiday joy to kids in the hospital
- Meet Leny: Spokane's Insta-famous dog with more than 25k followers
- Spokane businesses to celebrate Giving Tuesday