Race for Charity: the Jingle Bell Run returns to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater, tie some bells to your shoelaces and get ready to help end arthritis for good – The Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run is coming to Spokane this Saturday.

The Jingle Bell Run is the largest holiday-themed 5k race event in the nation, and all registration fees go to support arthritis research. The event takes place all across the country, and the Inland Northwest's run will take place Saturday, December 7 at Riverfront Park, at the Rotary Fountain.

Registration is $30, and the deadline is Friday, December 6. You can also donate and raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation, and even make team donations.

For more information, visit the Jingle Bell Run Inland Northwest website, or the Facebook event page.