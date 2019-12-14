Tour bus driver dies in collision with Quincy school bus

Creative Commons

GRANT CO., Wash. - The driver of a charter bus taking passengers to Leavenworth died in a collision with a Quincy School District bus.

The two buses collided on White Trail Road near State Route 281 Friday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the school bus was stopped and hit from behind by an SUV, leaving the bus disabled in the road.

Sometimes after that, the tour bus struck the stopped school bus. During that collision, the tour bus driver was pinned in his seat and died at the scene.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said some of the students on board the school bus suffered minor injuries. There were 26 students on board, ages 5 to 15.

The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

ROAD CLOSURE:: White Trail Rd (Rd U-NW to Rd 5-NW) closed between SR28 and SR281 due to traffic collision. Take alternative routes. — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) December 13, 2019

Forty one people, including the driver and a tour guide, were on board the Alpha Omega tour bus. AO is based out of Spokane. Some of those passengers suffered minor injuries.

"Our hearts are broken," the company said in a statement to 4 News Now.

The road between State Route 28 and State Route 281 reopened Friday evening.