Questions and answers: $495M school bond

SPOKANE, Wash. - The November election is less than 50 days away and there's a lot at stake - not just for Republicans and Democrats.

Spokane Public Schools is asking voters to pass a $495 million bond to build three new middle schools and update three existing ones. 6th graders would leave elementary schools and occupy middle schools, resulting in lower class sizes and easing congestion.

Bond money would also fund upgrades to safety and technology district wide, and some funds would be set aside to renovate or rebuild the aging Joe Albi stadium.

SPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Mark Anderson said the Spokane community has shown it cares about investing in education over the years, and he hopes that trend will continue.

"We have a long history of passing both levies and school construction bonds, dating back to the 90s was the last time something ever failed," Anderson said. He presented details of the bond to a handful of parents and voters Monday night at Glover Middle School.

"A lot of the questions are 'when will the new middle schools be built' and 'when will 6th graders be moved up...'"

Two new middle schools in north Spokane would open in 3-4 years, and a school on the south hill would welcome students in 5 years. Many voters are curious about what the bond means for property taxes.

"The tax rate is going to be dropping $2.20 per $1,000 of assessed value starting next year," Anderson said.

With the McCleary ruling, Washington state is funding more basic education and limiting what districts can ask tax payers for. Spokane Public Schools will now have their levies capped at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. The district is asking voters to invest some of their savings (about $0.98 worth) to pay for their bond, and the City of Spokane's $77 million library bond. If both bonds pass, property tax rates will drop $20 per month for the average home (based on an average home value of $200,000) according to the district.

If the schools bond passes, the state will match $57.9 million.

The district is holding five more informational meetings:

Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Chase Middle School library – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24, at the Sacajawea Middle School library – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Salk Middle School library – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1, at the Shaw Middle School library – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Garry Middle School library – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.