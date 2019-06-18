Pulman ranked best Washington city to live in by Chamber of Commerce

PULLMAN, Wash. - Good news for you Cougs! Pullman was recently ranked the best Washington city to live in by the Chamber of Commerce.

Pullman won Washington's top city to live in thanks to its lush natural surroundings and strong agricultural tradition. As home to the international headquarters of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Washington State University, Pullman boasts an affluent and well-educated populace, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Redmond, Issaquah, Sammamish and Kirkland rounded out the top 5 best cities to life in Washington. Spokane ranked #11, while Seattle came in at #12 on the list.

To establish the ranking, the Chamber of Commerce ranked a total of 2,509 qualified cities, those with populations above 25,000 and had enough data for analysis, by five factors. Those factors were employment (number of establishments and median earnings), housing (owner-occupied housing with a mortgage and monthly housing costs), quality of life (work commute and poverty levels), education (percentage with a bachelor's degree or hight) and health (obesity ratios).

Washington was praised as "one of the best states in the nation in terms of livability" thanks to the amazing national parks, plenty of job opportunities, and great, affordable universities.

For more information on the best cities to live in Washington, visit the Chamber of Commerce website.

