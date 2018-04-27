Pullman police promote bicycling safety ahead of National Bike Month.
PULLMAN, Wash. - May is National Bike Month and people are encouraged to ride their bikes to work, school or the grocery store.
Pullman police officers will be on bike patrol May 9 around Pullman schools to promote bike
safety with bike riding students.
The police department wants drivers to be extra careful and to be on the lookout for
bicyclists.
Officers also encourage cyclists to follow these safety rules:
Follow the Law - Your safety and the public image of bicyclists depend on you. You have the
same rights and duties as drivers. Obey traffic signals and stop signs. Ride with traffic and use
the rightmost lane in your direction of travel.
Be Predictable - Make your intentions clear to everyone on the road. Ride in a straight line and
don’t swerve between parked cars. Signal turns and check behind you well before turning or
changing lanes.
Be Conspicuous - Ride where people can see you and wear bright clothing. Use a front white
light, red rear light, and reflectors when visibility is poor. Make eye contact with others.
Think Ahead - Anticipate what drivers, pedestrians, and other people on bikes will do next.
Watch for turning vehicles and ride outside the door zone of parked cars. Look out for debris,
potholes, and other road hazards. Cross railroad tracks at right angles.
Ride Ready - Check that your tires have sufficient air, brakes are working, chain runs smoothly,
and quick release levers are closed. Carry tools and supplies that are appropriate for your ride.
Wear a Helmet – Your best defense against serious injury.
