Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport receives $24 million grant

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was awarded a $24 million grant Monday to continue construction of its new runway.

The grant from the Department of Transportation was announced by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

"These funds will continue to improve the Pullman-Moscow Airport which will, in turn, expand the services offered and further connect the Palouse, and all of Eastern Washington, with the rest of the world," said McMorris Rodgers. "I'm proud of the team in the Pullman community who have been working hard to see this through."

This is the latest of five grants totaling more than $68 million for Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

Airport Executive Director Tony Bean told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News the money will go toward funding the taxiway, stormwater infrastructure and all earth grading. Bean said the final phase will be finished in 2021.

The new runway is schedule to open Oct. 10 of this year.

