Pullman homes evacuated as crews respond to natural gas leak

PULLMAN, Wash. - Eight homes in Pullman were evacuated on Friday as fire crews responded to a natural gas leak.

According to the Pullman Fire Department, the leak happened when a contractor cut a four-inch natural gas pipeline on Church and Sunnyside Hill. A release says the contractor was using an excavator and didn't know it was a natural gas line until they had already started to cut the pipe.

Fire crews responding to the area determined the severity of the leak and immediately notified Avista and cordoned off the area, a release said.

As of Friday evening, only three homes were cut off from natural gas.

The street is blocked and crews are expected to be on scene into the evening. They ask that people avoid the area.

