Providence, Walgreens team up to bring express care clinics to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health Care and Walgreens have teamed up to provide new, in-store clinics to treat minor and common illnesses or injuries.

On September 10, Providence Express Care clinics opened at two Walgreens locations- in Wandermere at Division and Hastings, and in Spokane Valley at Sprague and Pines. A stand-alone clinic is also open in the Lincoln Heights shopping center.

Minus some of the imaging technology, these clinics function like urgent care facilities inside the Walgreens pharmacies. Patients can schedule a same day or walk-in appointment at a kiosk in the store, and then wait to be taken into exam rooms where they'll be treated by Providence physicians for a number of ailments ranging from colds and the flu to sprains and strains and even minor burns.

You can also schedule sports or school physicals, get vaccines or schedule other screenings and procedures.

The clinics are straightforward with prices. A standard visit, for example, costs $149 before insurance- which these clinics will accept. The price will not change for patients who do not have insurance. For a full list of pricing see here.

Providence says it will accept Asuris, Molina, Aetna, Premera, Kaiser Permanente, Medicare and most Medicare Advantage Plans, among others.

The two locations are currently open Friday-Tuesday, from 8:00am to 8:00 pm. Providence says it hopes to expand service to 7 days a week by the end of the year. They also hope to increase the number of locations available.