Providence Holy Family Hospital partners with LINC to provide fresh produce to patients, community

SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Holy Family Hospital is making it easier for patients and the community to access locally grown, sustainable produce.

The hospital is teaming up with LINC Foods, a co-op made up of 50 local farms which grow their fruits and vegetables no more than three hours from Spokane.

LINC is supplying produce to the hospital for patient meals and cafeteria food and also offering subscriptions to the public.

"We may buy lets just say 50 pounds of fingerling potato, and whatever fits into their diet, or on the menu, they can choose to have that," said Todd Tichey, Food and Nutrition Operations Manager for Holy Family Hospital. "Or, we can offer it out in the cafeteria either on the salad bar or in a hot entree."

Tichey said the partnership with LINC supports Providence's mission of creating a healthier community.

You don't have to be a patient at the hospital to enjoy the locally grown produce. LINC offers a weekly or bi-weekly subscription.

"We try to include seven different types of vegetables and a fruit each week," said Michelle Youngblom, LINC box coordinator.

Anyone can sign up to receive a box of local produce. LINC has several pick-up locations around Spokane, including Holy Family Hospital. Thursday's box included red arrow radish microgreens, Napa cabbage, baby red Russian kale, Romanesco summer squash, sunchokes, Easter egg radishes, fresh oregano and mint.

LINC offers two subscription options: Half Share Box (feeds 1-2) $25 / week. Full Share Box (feeds 3-4) $50 / week. Customers can also add local meats and cheese for an extra cost. For more information, click here.

