Providence Health Care unveils new outpatient behavioral and mental health program

SPOKANE, Wash. - In what they say will help address a shortage of behavioral and mental health care, Providence Health Care unveiled a new program on Thursday that will provide for intensive day treatment for adults and adolescents suffering from anxiety, depression, and thoughts of suicide.

"The need is out there in our communities, throughout Spokane and the nation," said Tamara Sheehan, Providence's Regional Director of Behavioral Services.

She says to start the RISE program, which stands for resources, insight, support and empowerment, will accommodate upwards of 10 adolescents beginning Sept. 17, and 15 adults October 15. Patients will be referred from schools, primary care providers, emergency rooms, and other mental health programs that do not allow for such frequent visits. The program is housed at the Holy Family Hospital in North Spokane.

"It can be working professionals, it can be students, mental illness doesn't discriminate," said Kolbi Peach, a Behavioral Health Practice Manager with Providence.

The RISE program will allow patients to come in 3-5 times a week, and will incorporate art therapy, yoga therapy, and group sessions. Patients will work with psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses and social workers on staff.

"What is so important about this program is there isn't one east of the Cascades," said Sheehan, "not only are we doing adolescents, but we are taking any insurance from anyone in need."

The program will look to teach patients mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotional regulations, distress tolerance, and self-care and safety by helping patients handle overwhelming emotions and triggers.

