Protesters rally against racism in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Silent protesters gathered in Spokane Valley on Wednesday with the hope of combating hate, racism and white nationalism.
Racism is still prevalent in the 4th legistlative district, the group said.
In September, white nationalist propaganda was found inside several books at Barnes and Noble. Then, in October, Morning Star Baptist Church was littered with Neo-Nazi flyers.
This past weekend, a rock with a racist message was thrown through the window of Julie Garcia’s house, the founder of Jewels Helping Hands.
READ: Non-profit leaders claim to be victims of racial attack amid warming center controversy
“It’s very personal. It’s what’s happening here in Spokane Valley and I’m ahsamed and I want to do something about it,” said Leilani Delong, a protester.
Protesters told 4 News Now they didn’t get any pushback from their display. In fact, many drivers waved and honked in support of them.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Newly built Spokane bus stops under construction again, here's why
- SPD have arrested repeat offender three times in 2019 alone
- Admitted Freeman shooter's lawyer asks judge to recuse himself, citing possible conflict of interest
- Spokane father to be sentenced Friday for killing 3-week-old son
- #happylife: Get organized ahead of the holidays with this free workshop
- Police contact man yelling 'I'm going to kill someone' near Sacajawea MS, Wilson Elementary