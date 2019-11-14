Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Protesters rally against racism in Spokane Valley Protesters rally against racism in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Silent protesters gathered in Spokane Valley on Wednesday with the hope of combating hate, racism and white nationalism.

Racism is still prevalent in the 4th legistlative district, the group said.

In September, white nationalist propaganda was found inside several books at Barnes and Noble. Then, in October, Morning Star Baptist Church was littered with Neo-Nazi flyers.

This past weekend, a rock with a racist message was thrown through the window of Julie Garcia’s house, the founder of Jewels Helping Hands.

READ: Non-profit leaders claim to be victims of racial attack amid warming center controversy

“It’s very personal. It’s what’s happening here in Spokane Valley and I’m ahsamed and I want to do something about it,” said Leilani Delong, a protester.

Protesters told 4 News Now they didn’t get any pushback from their display. In fact, many drivers waved and honked in support of them.