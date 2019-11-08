Protest erupts at Eastern Washington University
CHENEY, Wash. - A student protest erupted on the Eastern Washington University campus on Thursday.
Students reacted to conservative religious activists, who were speaking out about abortion and women’s clothing. Dozens of students quickly responded in what escalated into a protest.
Two students alleged that they were spit on and grabbed inappropriately, and one of the religious activists was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
By mid-afternoon, the crowd of students dispersed enough to where police could reach the religious activists, who voluntarily left the scene.
"Today we saw one of the rights of our Constitution unfold in real time," said Mary Cullinan, president of Eastern Washington University. "Our students and campus community members exercised their right to speak freely and also supported one another."
Previous Story
A little cloud cover paired with some sunshine for your Friday
Next Story
Top news stories to start your Friday, November 8
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Child injured in North Spokane hit-and-run tells his story
- Cannon Shelter opening date pushed back, shelter organizer speaks about controversy
- Mayor-elect Woodward reflects on campaign, looks ahead to what's next for Spokane
- Spokane honors veterans with tons of local events
- Influencing each other for the better; working to cut down on Spokane teen vaping numbers
- SPD Officer Lesser faces discipline for actions in violent arrest