Protest erupts at Eastern Washington University

CHENEY, Wash. - A student protest erupted on the Eastern Washington University campus on Thursday.

Students reacted to conservative religious activists, who were speaking out about abortion and women’s clothing. Dozens of students quickly responded in what escalated into a protest.

Two students alleged that they were spit on and grabbed inappropriately, and one of the religious activists was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

By mid-afternoon, the crowd of students dispersed enough to where police could reach the religious activists, who voluntarily left the scene.

"Today we saw one of the rights of our Constitution unfold in real time," said Mary Cullinan, president of Eastern Washington University. "Our students and campus community members exercised their right to speak freely and also supported one another."