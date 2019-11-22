Prosecutor: Coeur d'Alene officers justified in Fourth of July shooting

Kootenai County Tyler Rambo is the suspect in a shooting at Coeur d'Alene's City Beach on the Fourth of July.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The officers who shot and injured the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting at Coeur d’Alene’s City Park were deemed justified in their actions.

In a letter to the Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Prosecutor, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall said the officers’ actions in this case were clearly lawful.

Coeur d’Alene Police officers shot Tyler Rambo at least 10 times on July 4 as they were responding to reports of gunshots. Rambo reportedly fired a shot near Independence Point just as the annual fireworks show was ending.

In his letter, Marshall said Rambo represented a clear and present danger not only to law enforcement, but also to the general public.

“He had already been identified as the individual who had shot at another civilian just prior to engaging in the foot chase with officers. Further, instead of immediately complying with officer directives, he proceeded to run from them until it was clear that he would be caught,” Marshall said.

Officers reportedly made over 15 calls for Rambo to drop his gun, but he ignored them. Police Chief Lee White said he then turned to police and fired an additional round.

Officers had initially tried to deploy a taser, but it was ineffective. That is when officers used deadly force.

Rambo was in the hospital for several weeks, but was ultimately booked into the Kootenai County Jail on second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Marshall recommended no criminal charges be issued against any of the eight officers involved in the incident.

