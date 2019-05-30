Property values are changing again in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Assessor’s Office will be sending out official change of value notices to Spokane County property owners starting Friday morning.

New assessed values will be used to calculate the taxes payable in 2020.

Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis said, “Like most of the escalating real estate markets in the U.S., assessed values in Spokane County are increasing across the board. Of the 214,756 real property parcels in the county, our appraisers physically inspected 1/6 of them, 36,414 parcels this year. I am extremely proud of our staff. This is a herculean effort and every year these amazing public servants get the job done.”

According to Washington State law, the Assessor’s office is required to update the values of all taxable property in the county every year. 178,342 parcels were statistically updated based on 9,916 sales of property.

Assessed values are determined annually as of January 1st.

In addition, the law also states that appraisers in the Assessor’s Office must evaluate property at market value unless otherwise provided by law.

For more information about the change of value notices, visit the Spokane County website.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.