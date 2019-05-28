Project aims to revamp Geiger Blvd. for new Amazon fulfillment center

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - A major redevelopment project begins on Tuesday in Spokane County, with the goal of turning an underused road into a major corridor.

Geiger Boulevard runs along I-90 near the Spokane Airport. Amazon's new fulfillment center is being built just off the road, meaning a major increase is traffic will be coming to the area. On its website, the county said the fulfillment center is "expected to substantially increase the number of vehicles, especially heavy trucks, along Geiger Boulevard and connecting I-90 facilities."

On Tuesday, a roughly $45 million project will begin to revamp the tired road so it will be able to better handle that traffic and also help connect the center with the surrounding cities.

The project will expand Geiger Blvd. to three lanes, add a new traffic signal, bus stops, and a bridge across I-90 to the Medical Lake Interchange (view a project diagram here). County leaders hope the improvements will "support further economic activity and development in the region."

Construction is expected to last about two years.

Spokane Mayor David Condon and eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers will be at 10100 W. Geiger Blvd. to help kick off the project at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Project partners including the state Dept. of Transportation, the city of Spokane, Spokane County, and the West Plains Public Development Authority contributed a combined $30.4 million to the project. The county was also awarded a $14.3 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD program. Project leaders say the investment will be well worth it. According to the county, "A robust benefit cost analysis has been completed and shows that for every dollar of investment in Geiger Boulevard improvements, the project yields a benefit of over $60.3 million."

