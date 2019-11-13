Priest River man accused of raping, impregnating 14-year-old now at large

Bonner County Sheriff's Office

BONNER CO., Idaho - A no-bond warrant has been issued for a Priest River man accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

William Scott Wegner did not show up for his trial in Bonner County on October 31. He was out on bail at the time and has not been seen since. Wegner’s girlfriend was also arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Wegner is also charged with lewd conduct for inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl who was a family friend.

Anyone with information about Wegner's whereabouts is asked to call the Bonner County Sheriff's Office at 208-263-8417.