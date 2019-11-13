Priest River man accused of raping, impregnating 14-year-old now at large
BONNER CO., Idaho - A no-bond warrant has been issued for a Priest River man accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
William Scott Wegner did not show up for his trial in Bonner County on October 31. He was out on bail at the time and has not been seen since. Wegner’s girlfriend was also arrested and charged in connection to the incident.
Wegner is also charged with lewd conduct for inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl who was a family friend.
Anyone with information about Wegner's whereabouts is asked to call the Bonner County Sheriff's Office at 208-263-8417.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Previous Story
WDFW: Two men caught with eight Coho salmon will face charges
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- WDFW: Two men caught with eight Coho salmon will face charges
- Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
- Spokane woman opens new senior gathering center
- Beggs takes the lead by seven votes in race for city council president
- WSU Interfraternity Council suspends social events for the semester following student death
- Veteran homelessness numbers declining in Spokane