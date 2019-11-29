Prices are dropping for Black Friday, and so are the temperatures!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Thanksgiving! We are in for a chilly, chilly evening.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens for most areas throughout the region tonight. In Montana, some single digits are expected towards Kalispell.

If you're planning to line up tomorrow for some Black Friday deals, bundle up! Throw on the gloves, mittens, hats, all of the above.

We will stay mainly dry Friday and into the weekend. There is a slight chance for some showers in the forecast for late Sunday and into early Monday.

Be safe tonight, and have a happy holiday! -Nikki