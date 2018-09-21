Prescribed fire projects planned for the Idaho Panhandle National Forests

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Smoke could soon be rising above the Idaho Panhandle National Forest but it's all part of rejuvenating the natural areas.

Fire managers in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests are gearing up for prescribed burning season as weather and conditions allow.

The managers monitor weather and fuels to determine when burning can be safely conducted. Burned areas are monitored to ensure that fire remains within the project boundaries.

Prescribed burning is part of each Ranger District’s annual natural resource management program to reduce hazardous fuels, prepare areas for tree planting, and improve wildlife forage.

Annually, the Idaho Panhandle National Forests treats nearly 5,000 acres with prescribed fire throughout north Idaho.

“Prescribed burning provides opportunities for the Forest Service to actively manage the landscape to improve forest health and make the land more resilient to disturbances,” said Forest Supervisor Jeanne Higgins.

Burned areas can be very hazardous. The public is urged to stay away from project areas during burning operations and for a few days afterward.

Signs will be posted along access roads and near affected trailheads and trail junctions during operations.

Temporary access restrictions or closures may be necessary for public safety. The exact timing and acreage of burns depends on fuel conditions and wind patterns.

People with respiratory problems are encouraged to contact their local district office if they wished to be notified when burning will occur.

