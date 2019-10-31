Prepare tonight for Trick-or-Treat weather!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here's an idea to help take the guess work out of how many layers your little ones will need for Trick-or-Treat Thursday night!

Take a trick-or-treat practice run! Head out tonight with your costumes and see how the kids feel.

The weather will be very similar across the area Thursday night: COLD! Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average. Keeping your kids warm should be your only weather challenge on Halloween night.

Expect dry condition with no wind to add an additional chill.