Pre-burn your calories in Spokane's annual Turkey Trot

SPOKANE, Wash - Americans will take in thousands of calories in Thursday's Thanksgiving meal. Why not start the day right by burning off some calories in advance?

Hundreds of runners and walkers - some in costume - will do just that in the annual Turkey Trot at Manito Park.

The route is approximately three miles long, but runners and walkers can go any distance they want. The run is not timed.

It starts at 9 am next to the duck pond.

Participants are encouraged to bring cash and food donations for Second Harvest.