Powerline Fire near Mattawa 80 percent contained

Grant County Sheriff's Office A powerline fire burns the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa .

GRANT CO., Wash. - The Powerline Fire near Mattawa is 80 percent contained as of Tuesday evening and all evacuations have been canceled, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The wildfire started on the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa. It began as a 100-acre fire and quickly grew to nearly 8,000 acres.

Ten power poles were destroyed by the fire, which burned 7,800 acres and impacted irrigation, cell service and dispatcher radio repeater services. Those services have since been restored.

Level 3 evacuations were initially put in place, but were downgraded. No structures were damaged in the fire and there were no injuries, according to a release.

The Sheriff's Office says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.