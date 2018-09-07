Power outage leaves hundreds in the dark

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 700 Spokane County Inland Power customers are stuck in the dark after a power outage occurred Thursday night.

According to the company's outage map, there are 692 outages throughout Spokane County. Additionally, there are 40 outages in Kootenai County.

The outage in Spokane County only affects 2.4 percent of all Inland Power consumers in the county.