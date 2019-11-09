Power outage in north Spokane leaves hundreds in the dark
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over 500 Avista customers were left in the dark Friday evening due to an outage in a north Spokane neighborhood.
According to Avista, the outage affects 581 customers in the area west of N. Driscoll and Northwest Boulevards, between Olympic and Princeton Avenues.
The outage was reported just after 8:00PM, and is expected to be fully restored some time around midnight. The cause of the outage was still under investigation at the time this story was published.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
