Power restored to Silver Mountain Resort, gondola up and running

KELLOGG, Idaho - Crews restored power to Silver Mountain resort on Friday following an outage that halted the gondola cars with people still inside.

The outage was caused when a tree fell on a power line just outside of Kellogg, a release from the resort said.

4 News Now Director of News Operations Brian Neale happened to be on the mountain when the power went out. Neale said people were still inside the gondola cars.

Avista crews quickly responded and were able to restore power within 45 minutes.

"While it is a rare occurrence to lose power on the mountain, the Mountain House, chairlifts, and gondola all have backup generators and motors in place," said Gus Colburn, who works in marketing at the resort. "Avista did an outstanding job restoring power in an efficient and timely manner."