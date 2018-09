Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PRINCETON, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that killed a 52 year old Potlatch, Idaho man.

Investigators say Kevin E. Laabs was driving along Hatter Creek Rd. near Princeton, Idaho Monday morning when he left the roadway and crashed into the creek bed.

The Potlatch Fire Deparment, Potlatch Ambulance and a Quick Response Unit responded to the crash however Laabs was declared dead at the scene.