Post Falls woman dies in Keys snorkeling accident

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 03:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 03:47 PM PDT

KEY LARGO, Fla. - An Idaho woman has died in a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say 54-year-old Melinda Loudeneack of Post Falls, Idaho was snorkeling off the charter boat “Journey” near the Grecian Rocks on Saturday. Rescuers performed CPR. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It’s unclear what caused her to lose consciousness. No foul play is expected.

An autopsy is pending.

