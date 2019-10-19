Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Post Falls Police looking into reports of suspicious man near Ponderosa Elementary Post Falls Police looking into reports of suspicious man near Ponderosa Elementary

POST FALLS, Idaho. - Post Falls Police said they are investigating a report of a suspicious man near a local elementary school.

Police said information is sparse, but two Ponderosa Elementary students reported the incident to authorities on Thursday.

The girls told police the incident happened as they were walking home from school. The girls started walking home together, but split off to go separate ways.

One girl described a suspicious green four-door truck with a stripe down the side. She said there was no communication between her and the person inside, but she ran off to find her mom.

The other girl reported a suspicious blue Chevy truck. Police said they were unable to locate the truck.

The incident was reported as an attempted child abduction, but police said the man never contacted the young girls.

Police are looking into the case and are working to get more information.

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to clarify that the reports involved the same possible suspect and were not two separate incidents.